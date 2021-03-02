Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Just Got Our Attention

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went up by 8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Elevate Credit to Attend the 22(nd) Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.05, which is $0.64 above the current price. ELVT currently public float of 25.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 300.88K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went up by 3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.75% and a quarterly performance of 53.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Elevate Credit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of 59.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw 10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from Greever Scott, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.32 back on Feb 11. After this action, Greever Scott now owns 81,292 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson David Curry, the Chief Credit Officer of Elevate Credit Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Peterson David Curry is holding 36,086 shares at $3,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.09 for the present operating margin

+90.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), the company’s capital structure generated 274.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.32. Total debt to assets is 67.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.64.