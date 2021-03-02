Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that The Heinz Website Now Takes 57 Minutes to Load

Is It Worth Investing in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ :KHC) Right Now?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 178.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KHC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.22, which is $0.35 above the current price. KHC currently public float of 672.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KHC was 6.70M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

KHC stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.22% and a quarterly performance of 13.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for The Kraft Heinz Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.99% for KHC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KHC reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for KHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to KHC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

KHC Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from Sceti Elio Leoni, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $33.22 back on Dec 02. After this action, Sceti Elio Leoni now owns 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company, valued at $2,989,630 using the latest closing price.

OLIVEIRA RAFAEL, the International Zone President of The Kraft Heinz Company, sale 16 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that OLIVEIRA RAFAEL is holding 390,207 shares at $529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.37 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kraft Heinz Company stands at +1.36. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.45. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 57.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.59. Total debt to assets is 28.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.