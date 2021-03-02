comScore Inc. (SCOR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) went up by 10.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Comscore and Omnicom Announce Expanded Data Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ :SCOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCOR is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for comScore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.02 below the current price. SCOR currently public float of 60.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCOR was 758.92K shares.

SCOR’s Market Performance

SCOR stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.69% and a quarterly performance of 60.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for comScore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.51% for SCOR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $4 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCOR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for SCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCOR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

SCOR Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +26.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, comScore Inc. saw 61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.03 for the present operating margin

+37.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -87.23. The total capital return value is set at -9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.02. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on comScore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.