Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) went up by 65.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.46. The company’s stock price has collected -7.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Communications Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement to Merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :JCS) Right Now?

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Communications Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00. JCS currently public float of 7.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCS was 45.16K shares.

JCS’s Market Performance

JCS stocks went down by -7.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.54% and a quarterly performance of 20.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Communications Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.67% for JCS stocks with a simple moving average of 88.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for JCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JCS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2015.

JCS Trading at 75.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 37.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +79.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCS rose by +55.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Communications Systems Inc. saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCS starting from Fandrich Mark, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $5.05 back on May 18. After this action, Fandrich Mark now owns 16,061 shares of Communications Systems Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.02 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Communications Systems Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Communications Systems Inc. (JCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.