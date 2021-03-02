A Lesson to Learn: Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Penn National Gaming Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.20, which is -$15.66 below the current price. PENN currently public float of 150.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 4.42M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 7.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.97% and a quarterly performance of 74.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 326.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.34% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of 96.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $150 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

PENN Trading at 21.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +663.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.60. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw 46.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SCACCETTI JANE, who purchase 820 shares at the price of $120.99 back on Feb 08. After this action, SCACCETTI JANE now owns 41,978 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $99,212 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of Penn National Gaming Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $124.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 28,344 shares at $1,249,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+37.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at -18.71. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -6.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19.