Why Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) went down by -8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.62. The company's stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYGR) Right Now?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYGR is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25. VYGR currently public float of 31.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYGR was 494.11K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.65% and a quarterly performance of -32.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.45% for VYGR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $6 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYGR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VYGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

VYGR Trading at -27.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -26.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR fell by -15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw -20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Turenne Andre, who sale 7,977 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Feb 11. After this action, Turenne Andre now owns 148,375 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $60,226 using the latest closing price.

Dorval Allison, the Chief Financial Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,186 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Dorval Allison is holding 45,894 shares at $24,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -57.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.28. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 34.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.56. Total debt to assets is 9.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.