Why Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) went down by -30.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s stock price has collected -24.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Recro Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :REPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REPH is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $2.07 above the current price. REPH currently public float of 22.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPH was 1.27M shares.

REPH’s Market Performance

REPH stocks went down by -24.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of 47.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Recro Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.96% for REPH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for REPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2019.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPH reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for REPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to REPH, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

REPH Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPH fell by -24.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Recro Pharma Inc. saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPH starting from SCP Vitalife Partners II LP, who sale 56,375 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Dec 22. After this action, SCP Vitalife Partners II LP now owns 2,097,938 shares of Recro Pharma Inc., valued at $178,709 using the latest closing price.

SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel), the 10% Owner of Recro Pharma Inc., sale 18,830 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) is holding 701,017 shares at $59,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.16 for the present operating margin

+46.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recro Pharma Inc. stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 34.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.28.