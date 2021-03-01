We Analyzed the Future Direction of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), Here is What We Found

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s stock price has collected -11.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.64, which is $8.03 above the current price. WISH currently public float of 448.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 7.64M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.36% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -18.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to WISH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

WISH Trading at -18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -31.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -11.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.83. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Just Brett, who sale 36,901 shares at the price of $19.65 back on Feb 24. After this action, Just Brett now owns 0 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $725,105 using the latest closing price.

Liu Pai, the Vice President of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc., sale 17,626 shares at $19.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Liu Pai is holding 0 shares at $346,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.57 for the present operating margin

+76.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -126.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.16.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.