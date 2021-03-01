Wall Street Pummels United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) After Recent Earnings Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.91. The company’s stock price has collected 9.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.10, which is -$3.47 below the current price. UAL currently public float of 311.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 16.11M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went up by 9.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.77% and a quarterly performance of 17.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for United Airlines Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.00% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

UAL Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.53. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 21.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from HOOPER MICHELE J, who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, HOOPER MICHELE J now owns 3,042 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $93,091 using the latest closing price.

Gebo Kate, the EVP HR and Labor Relations of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 5,870 shares at $45.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Gebo Kate is holding 8,602 shares at $266,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.45 for the present operating margin

-55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at -46.04. The total capital return value is set at -24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.11. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 568.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.04. Total debt to assets is 56.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 523.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.