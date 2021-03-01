Wall Street Pummels Transocean Ltd. (RIG) After Recent Earnings Report

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 3.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Transocean Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is -$1.04 below the current price. RIG currently public float of 579.72M and currently shorts hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 35.35M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of 70.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Transocean Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of 81.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $1.15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

RIG Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 50.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Mar 11. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 36,900 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

MULLER EDWARD R, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MULLER EDWARD R is holding 12,647 shares at $10,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -17.99. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 68.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.58. Total debt to assets is 35.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.