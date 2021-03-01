The Chart for Koss Corporation (KOSS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went down by -22.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s stock price has collected 18.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/26/21 that DoorDash, Etsy, DraftKings, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 177.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KOSS currently public float of 1.56M and currently shorts hold a 18.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 3.62M shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went up by 18.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -71.19% and a quarterly performance of 699.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 1102.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 52.62% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.52% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 284.46% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at 42.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 52.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.34%, as shares sank -60.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +582.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS rose by +18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,258.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.30. In addition, Koss Corporation saw 385.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from KOSS MICHAEL J, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Feb 25. After this action, KOSS MICHAEL J now owns 55,122 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $1,642,500 using the latest closing price.

KOSS MICHAEL J, the President and CEO of Koss Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $30.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that KOSS MICHAEL J is holding 798,907 shares at $1,080,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.