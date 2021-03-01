Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 15.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock price has collected 6.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2,010.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is -$2.08 below the current price. RYAM currently public float of 60.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 652.01K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went up by 6.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.04% and a quarterly performance of 31.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 349.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.40% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of 101.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2020.

RYAM Trading at 24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +36.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +364.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw 41.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from BOYNTON PAUL G, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Mar 11. After this action, BOYNTON PAUL G now owns 702,714 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $285,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.55 for the present operating margin

+7.94 for the gross margin

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 42.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.