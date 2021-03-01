QuantumScape Corporation (QS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s stock price has collected -11.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Deadline Approaching for Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is $4.07 above the current price. QS currently public float of 99.53M and currently shorts hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 20.97M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went down by -11.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.10% and a quarterly performance of 153.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.45% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.69% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of 53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for QS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to QS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

QS Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares surge +20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -11.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.95. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.