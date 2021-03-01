LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) went up by 12.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.23. The company’s stock price has collected -8.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Thinking about buying stock in GameStop, LivePerson, Etsy, Dynavax Technologies, or Arbutus Biopharma?

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ :LPSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for LivePerson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $77.40, which is $5.98 above the current price. LPSN currently public float of 61.49M and currently shorts hold a 17.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPSN was 916.28K shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN stocks went down by -8.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 23.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for LivePerson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for LPSN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LPSN, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

LPSN Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.88. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from LOCASCIO ROBERT P, who sale 12,663 shares at the price of $62.09 back on Feb 23. After this action, LOCASCIO ROBERT P now owns 354,308 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $786,246 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of LivePerson Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $70.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 20,854 shares at $707,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.37 for the present operating margin

+70.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivePerson Inc. stands at -29.35. The total capital return value is set at -10.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Based on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 218.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 54.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.