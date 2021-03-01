Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that Plug Power Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ :PLUG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Plug Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.29, which is $16.25 above the current price. PLUG currently public float of 397.64M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLUG was 40.92M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.90% and a quarterly performance of 81.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 1097.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Plug Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.86% for PLUG stocks with a simple moving average of 114.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLUG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

PLUG Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,031.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.78. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw 42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Marsh Andrew, who sale 573,268 shares at the price of $65.82 back on Jan 19. After this action, Marsh Andrew now owns 748,680 shares of Plug Power Inc., valued at $37,730,855 using the latest closing price.

MCNAMEE GEORGE C, the Director of Plug Power Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $70.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that MCNAMEE GEORGE C is holding 889,390 shares at $704,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.73 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 69.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.