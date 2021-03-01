Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s stock price has collected -6.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/26/21 that Futuristic: A SPAC Fuels the Takeoff of Electric Air Taxis

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.74, which is $10.82 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 529.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 11.66M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.60% and a quarterly performance of 25.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 298.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Pinterest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of 70.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $85 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $107.50, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

PINS Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +353.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.91. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Flores Christine, who sale 19,660 shares at the price of $84.17 back on Feb 22. After this action, Flores Christine now owns 294,872 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $1,654,797 using the latest closing price.

Yang Tseli Lily, the Chief Accounting Officer of Pinterest Inc., sale 2,977 shares at $84.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Yang Tseli Lily is holding 68,110 shares at $250,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+73.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.61. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.54. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.51.