Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went up by 36.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 6.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product Candidate, OCU400, For the Treatment of Both Retinitis Pigmentosa and Leber Congenital Amaurosis

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 4.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is -$4.07 below the current price. OCGN currently public float of 156.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 85.43M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went up by 6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 559.64% and a quarterly performance of 3683.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 2562.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.42% for Ocugen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.17% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of 737.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

OCGN Trading at 158.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.02%, as shares surge +501.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3,610.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3,167.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw 498.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Castillo Kirsten, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 28. After this action, Castillo Kirsten now owns 75,000 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $23,498 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -153.70, with -99.10 for asset returns.