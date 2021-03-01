Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)?

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) went down by -10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s stock price has collected -13.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASPU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPU is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aspen Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.83, which is $5.95 above the current price. ASPU currently public float of 20.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPU was 157.44K shares.

ASPU’s Market Performance

ASPU stocks went down by -13.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of -22.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Aspen Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.77% for ASPU stocks with a simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPU stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $14 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from JENSEN C JAMES, who sale 18,034 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Jan 15. After this action, JENSEN C JAMES now owns 172,321 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $176,336 using the latest closing price.

Mathews Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Group Inc., sale 8,068 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Mathews Michael is holding 882,946 shares at $80,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.23 for the present operating margin

+56.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Group Inc. stands at -11.53. The total capital return value is set at -8.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.30. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.48. Total debt to assets is 23.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.