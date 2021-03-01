Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Agrify Corporation (AGFY)?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.43. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Agrify Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. AGFY currently public float of 8.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 1.35M shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.58% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

AGFY Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -8.62%. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.