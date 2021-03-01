Is a Correction Looming Ahead for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) went down by -11.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.76. The company’s stock price has collected -11.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE :INT) Right Now?

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INT is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is $5.42 above the current price. INT currently public float of 61.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INT was 413.72K shares.

INT’s Market Performance

INT stocks went down by -11.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of -0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for World Fuel Services Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.17% for INT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for INT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

INT Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INT fell by -11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.81. In addition, World Fuel Services Corporation saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INT starting from STEBBINS PAUL H, who sale 35,572 shares at the price of $35.85 back on Feb 22. After this action, STEBBINS PAUL H now owns 0 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation, valued at $1,275,256 using the latest closing price.

Benitez Jorge L., the Director of World Fuel Services Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $36.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Benitez Jorge L. is holding 26,525 shares at $180,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+2.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Fuel Services Corporation stands at +0.54. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.56. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 3.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.