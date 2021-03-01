Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected -41.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/21 that Lucid Motors Plunges as Fisker Soars. The EV Market Is Never Boring.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 41.59M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went down by -41.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.39% and a quarterly performance of 215.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.06% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.49% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 95.72% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 34.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.55%, as shares surge +37.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +208.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -41.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.24. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 207.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.