Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The9 Limited (NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) went down by -20.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.20. The company’s stock price has collected -60.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that The9 Appointed Cai ZhiFang as the CEO of NBTC Limited to Lead the Development of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Business

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ :NCTY) Right Now?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCTY is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The9 Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $671.50. NCTY currently public float of 5.30M and currently shorts hold a 12.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCTY was 4.43M shares.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY stocks went down by -60.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 218.62% and a quarterly performance of 747.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 265.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.58% for The9 Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.67% for NCTY stocks with a simple moving average of 255.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at 58.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.59%, as shares surge +101.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,063.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY fell by -60.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +444.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.53. In addition, The9 Limited saw 823.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38089.23 for the present operating margin

-835.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -55820.08. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with 195.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,272.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.