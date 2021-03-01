Here’s Our Rant About Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.03, which is $18.02 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 43.38M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of -0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.70% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

AMD Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.53. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $84.42 back on Feb 24. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 44,111 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $633,150 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $91.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 2,432,852 shares at $11,417,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.02 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +25.50. The total capital return value is set at 27.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.40. Equity return is now at value 62.10, with 35.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.92. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.