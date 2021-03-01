Here’s How Your Trade Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Aggressively Right Now

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.89, which is -$3.39 below the current price. OXY currently public float of 928.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 23.47M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went up by 4.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.30% and a quarterly performance of 58.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.41% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of 65.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Societe Generale, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $24.30. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to OXY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

OXY Trading at 22.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 53.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from KLESSE WILLIAM R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Aug 25. After this action, KLESSE WILLIAM R now owns 168,092 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $134,300 using the latest closing price.

Brown Oscar K, the Former Senior Vice President of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, sale 11,839 shares at $23.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Brown Oscar K is holding 35,000 shares at $283,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.06 for the present operating margin

+6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.05. Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 200.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 412.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.