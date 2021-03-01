Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zix Corporation (ZIXI)?

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) went down by -20.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s stock price has collected -27.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Zix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ :ZIXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIXI is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.60, which is $3.62 above the current price. ZIXI currently public float of 54.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIXI was 609.82K shares.

ZIXI’s Market Performance

ZIXI stocks went down by -27.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.62% and a quarterly performance of 2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Zix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.10% for ZIXI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIXI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ZIXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIXI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $11 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIXI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for ZIXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZIXI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

ZIXI Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIXI fell by -27.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Zix Corporation saw -14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIXI starting from Di Leo John P., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Aug 07. After this action, Di Leo John P. now owns 175,000 shares of Zix Corporation, valued at $305,000 using the latest closing price.

SPURR RICHARD, the Director of Zix Corporation, sale 10,427 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that SPURR RICHARD is holding 0 shares at $66,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+42.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zix Corporation stands at -2.94. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zix Corporation (ZIXI), the company’s capital structure generated 638.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.