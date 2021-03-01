Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) went down by -8.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s stock price has collected -14.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that AppHarvest, Inc. Announces Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ :APPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AppHarvest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00. APPH currently public float of 96.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPH was 572.24K shares.

APPH’s Market Performance

APPH stocks went down by -14.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.22% and a quarterly performance of 154.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.55% for AppHarvest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.89% for APPH stocks with a simple moving average of 106.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for APPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $42 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

APPH Trading at 21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH fell by -14.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.71. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw 94.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.