ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Just Got Our Attention

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) went down by -25.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s stock price has collected 67.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that New Phase 3 Clinical Study Finds Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Accelerates Recovery in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients

Is It Worth Investing in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ :CDXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDXC is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ChromaDex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.13, which is -$6.03 below the current price. CDXC currently public float of 38.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDXC was 2.89M shares.

CDXC’s Market Performance

CDXC stocks went up by 67.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 190.81% and a quarterly performance of 185.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 308.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.45% for ChromaDex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 98.56% for CDXC stocks with a simple moving average of 177.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDXC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CDXC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDXC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXC reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CDXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CDXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

CDXC Trading at 143.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.99%, as shares surge +186.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +172.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC rose by +67.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, ChromaDex Corporation saw 190.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from Jaksch Frank L Jr, who sale 37,829 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Dec 10. After this action, Jaksch Frank L Jr now owns 224,339 shares of ChromaDex Corporation, valued at $196,333 using the latest closing price.

FARR KEVIN M, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of ChromaDex Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that FARR KEVIN M is holding 41,625 shares at $22,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Equity return is now at value -116.20, with -58.40 for asset returns.