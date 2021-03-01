Can Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Remain Competitive?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s stock price has collected -8.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/26/21 that Sunrun’s Earnings Show Solar Winter May Thaw

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2018.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.33, which is $20.04 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 189.78M and currently shorts hold a 14.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 5.59M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -8.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly performance of -5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.69% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $79 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to RUN, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +347.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.21. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $83.97 back on Feb 16. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,422,156 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $3,358,830 using the latest closing price.

Risk Gerald Alan, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 47,334 shares at $78.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Risk Gerald Alan is holding 267,569 shares at $3,698,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.44 for the present operating margin

+18.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -18.80. The total capital return value is set at -5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.43. Total debt to assets is 36.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.