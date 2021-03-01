Buy or Sell NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that NortonLifeLock Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ :NLOK) Right Now?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLOK is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NortonLifeLock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.88, which is $6.27 above the current price. NLOK currently public float of 576.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLOK was 6.17M shares.

NLOK’s Market Performance

NLOK stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly performance of 7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for NortonLifeLock Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.49% for NLOK stocks with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLOK

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLOK reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NLOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NLOK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

NLOK Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLOK fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.00. In addition, NortonLifeLock Inc. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLOK starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,286 shares at the price of $21.48 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 103,912 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc., valued at $27,623 using the latest closing price.

Brown Matthew Charles, the CAO of NortonLifeLock Inc., sale 531 shares at $22.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Brown Matthew Charles is holding 114,675 shares at $12,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

+81.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at +23.21. The total capital return value is set at 8.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), the company’s capital structure generated 43,220.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.77. Total debt to assets is 55.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35,380.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.