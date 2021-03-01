American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/21 that American Airlines Group Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 11 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.94, which is -$8.35 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 632.66M and currently shorts hold a 12.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 70.36M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.45% and a quarterly performance of 41.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.13% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of 50.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $23 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

AAL Trading at 24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 32.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.68 for the present operating margin

-42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -51.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value 195.30, with -14.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.