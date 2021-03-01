AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) went up by 23.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/26/21 that DoorDash, Etsy, DraftKings, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :AMCX) Right Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for AMC Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.27, which is -$31.25 below the current price. AMCX currently public float of 27.64M and currently shorts hold a 29.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCX was 1.39M shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

AMCX stocks went up by 30.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.88% and a quarterly performance of 98.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for AMC Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.03% for AMCX stocks with a simple moving average of 117.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $45 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AMCX Trading at 52.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +37.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +30.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.20. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw 83.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $26.94 back on Nov 16. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 23,206 shares of AMC Networks Inc., valued at $202,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.31 for the present operating margin

+46.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +8.53. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.