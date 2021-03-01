3/1/2021 16:16

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.86. The company’s stock price has collected -7.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TORM plc (NASDAQ :TRMD) Right Now?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TORM plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.26, which is $0.89 above the current price. TRMD currently public float of 74.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRMD was 44.34K shares.

TRMD’s Market Performance

TRMD stocks went down by -7.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.42% and a quarterly performance of 11.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for TORM plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for TRMD stocks with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

TRMD Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD fell by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, TORM plc saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+20.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for TORM plc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28.

Based on TORM plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 84.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.