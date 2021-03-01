3/1/2021 16:09

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) went up by 32.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Leading InsurTech Company TypTap Raises $100 Million from Centerbridge

Is It Worth Investing in HCI Group Inc. (NYSE :HCI) Right Now?

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCI is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for HCI Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is -$16.68 below the current price. HCI currently public float of 6.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCI was 46.43K shares.

HCI’s Market Performance

HCI stocks went down by -2.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.53% and a quarterly performance of 8.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for HCI Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.41% for HCI stocks with a simple moving average of 50.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HCI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HCI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $42 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2019.

HCI Trading at 38.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI rose by +20.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.75. In addition, HCI Group Inc. saw 10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Watts Susan, who purchase 274 shares at the price of $53.23 back on Nov 11. After this action, Watts Susan now owns 3,566 shares of HCI Group Inc., valued at $14,584 using the latest closing price.

Watts Susan, the Director of HCI Group Inc., purchase 290 shares at $52.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Watts Susan is holding 3,292 shares at $15,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on HCI Group Inc. (HCI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.39. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.