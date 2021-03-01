3/1/2021 16:08

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected -6.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that China Index Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CIH) Right Now?

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Index Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIH currently public float of 65.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIH was 103.89K shares.

CIH’s Market Performance

CIH stocks went down by -6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.90% and a quarterly performance of 20.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for China Index Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for CIH stocks with a simple moving average of 15.93% for the last 200 days.

CIH Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIH fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, China Index Holdings Limited saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.60 for the present operating margin

+80.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Index Holdings Limited stands at +42.34. Equity return is now at value 226.40, with 50.70 for asset returns.

Based on China Index Holdings Limited (CIH), the company’s capital structure generated 179.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.23. Total debt to assets is 8.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.