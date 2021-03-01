3/1/2021 16:07

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) went up by 84.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Morphic Reports Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending Dose Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MORF-057

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MORF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.67, which is -$21.76 below the current price. MORF currently public float of 19.65M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MORF was 134.30K shares.

MORF’s Market Performance

MORF stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.40% and a quarterly performance of 15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Morphic Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 83.42% for MORF stocks with a simple moving average of 137.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2020.

MORF Trading at 98.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 62.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +45.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +42.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +216.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.16. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from Omega Fund V, L.P., who sale 2,998 shares at the price of $34.77 back on Feb 24. After this action, Omega Fund V, L.P. now owns 2,587,544 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $104,249 using the latest closing price.

Omega Fund V, L.P., the Director of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 7,550 shares at $33.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Omega Fund V, L.P. is holding 2,590,542 shares at $256,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -255.22. The total capital return value is set at -41.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.