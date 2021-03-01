3/1/2021 16:05

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went down by -45.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s stock price has collected -19.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ :OTRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ontrak Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.71, which is $57.61 above the current price. OTRK currently public float of 7.41M and currently shorts hold a 33.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTRK was 428.34K shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK stocks went down by -19.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.16% and a quarterly performance of 22.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 281.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for Ontrak Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -58.74% for OTRK stocks with a simple moving average of -40.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $100 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OTRK, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OTRK Trading at -56.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -58.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -52.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.47. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw -4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.03 for the present operating margin

+41.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -73.11. The total capital return value is set at -455.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -620.98. Equity return is now at value 172.70, with -73.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.