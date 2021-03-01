3/1/2021 15:48

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) went up by 16.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 44 min ago that Palantir, NRG Energy, Berkshire Hathaway: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ :APEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEN is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $1.52 above the current price. APEN currently public float of 18.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEN was 225.30K shares.

APEN’s Market Performance

APEN stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.59% and a quarterly performance of 66.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.46% for Apollo Endosurgery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for APEN stocks with a simple moving average of 120.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2020.

APEN Trading at 29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +38.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEN rose by +21.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. saw 37.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEN starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 4,166 shares at the price of $4.62 back on Feb 23. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 26,446 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., valued at $19,230 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Neil, the 10% Owner of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., purchase 8,055 shares at $4.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Gagnon Neil is holding 402,277 shares at $37,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.56 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stands at -53.77. The total capital return value is set at -25.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.65.

Based on Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN), the company’s capital structure generated 893.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.94. Total debt to assets is 77.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 874.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.