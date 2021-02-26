Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.43. The company’s stock price has collected 14.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :WTFC) Right Now?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTFC is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.33, which is -$4.62 below the current price. WTFC currently public float of 56.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTFC was 395.84K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC stocks went up by 14.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.33% and a quarterly performance of 36.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Wintrust Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for WTFC stocks with a simple moving average of 52.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $70 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTFC reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for WTFC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

WTFC Trading at 18.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.65. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw 25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from CRANE TIMOTHY, who sale 6,968 shares at the price of $59.32 back on Dec 10. After this action, CRANE TIMOTHY now owns 20,826 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $413,342 using the latest closing price.

WEHMER EDWARD J, the FOUNDER AND CEO of Wintrust Financial Corporation, sale 14,173 shares at $59.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that WEHMER EDWARD J is holding 147,124 shares at $840,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 59.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.19. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.