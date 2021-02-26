Why PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went down by -7.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s stock price has collected -14.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that CORRECTING and REPLACING: PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 17, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.10, which is $2.9 above the current price. PD currently public float of 69.05M and currently shorts hold a 10.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 1.61M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -14.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.71% and a quarterly performance of 39.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for PagerDuty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.66% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 31.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PD, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PD Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.20. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Giamalis Stacey, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Feb 19. After this action, Giamalis Stacey now owns 67,319 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $630,178 using the latest closing price.

Tejada Jennifer, the Chief Executive Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 52,000 shares at $56.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Tejada Jennifer is holding 308,781 shares at $2,934,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.40 for the present operating margin

+85.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -30.26. The total capital return value is set at -26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.43. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.