Why NetApp Inc. (NTAP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -14.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that NetApp Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.36, which is $4.84 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 222.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 2.12M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly performance of 14.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for NetApp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.69% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $68 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.15. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw -7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from BERRY MICHAEL J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $63.89 back on Dec 17. After this action, BERRY MICHAEL J now owns 37,568 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $958,329 using the latest closing price.

NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL, the Director of NetApp Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $58.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL is holding 19,810 shares at $942,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +15.13. The total capital return value is set at 37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.09.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 748.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.22. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 511.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.