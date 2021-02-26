We Analyzed the Future Direction of Akouos Inc. (AKUS), Here is What We Found

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s stock price has collected 7.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Akouos and Blueprint Genetics Announce the Resonate Program to Improve Access to Genetic Testing for Individuals with Auditory Neuropathy

Is It Worth Investing in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ :AKUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Akouos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $13.05 above the current price. AKUS currently public float of 19.07M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKUS was 107.71K shares.

AKUS’s Market Performance

AKUS stocks went up by 7.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.61% and a quarterly performance of 4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Akouos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.70% for AKUS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKUS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKUS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AKUS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

AKUS Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares surge +25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKUS rose by +7.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Akouos Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKUS starting from PARMAR KUSH, who sale 470,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, PARMAR KUSH now owns 982,453 shares of Akouos Inc., valued at $8,460,000 using the latest closing price.

5AM Ventures V, L.P., the 10% Owner of Akouos Inc., sale 470,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. is holding 982,453 shares at $8,460,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKUS

The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.