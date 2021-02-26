Wall Street Pummels The Allstate Corporation (ALL) After Recent Earnings Report

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Allstate Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Allstate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.27, which is $16.31 above the current price. ALL currently public float of 303.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.79M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.63% and a quarterly performance of 7.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.82% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $130 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALL, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ALL Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.80. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from CIVGIN DON, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $107.09 back on Feb 05. After this action, CIVGIN DON now owns 66,408 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $10,708,630 using the latest closing price.

Shapiro Glenn T, the PresPersonalProperty&Liability of The Allstate Corporation, sale 14,378 shares at $105.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Shapiro Glenn T is holding 23,077 shares at $1,518,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +12.44. The total capital return value is set at 23.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 6.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.