Wall Street Pummels Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) After Recent Earnings Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) went up by 15.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.30. The company’s stock price has collected -1.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE :SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEM is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.20, which is $1.09 above the current price. SEM currently public float of 109.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEM was 454.62K shares.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.31% and a quarterly performance of 7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.52% for SEM stocks with a simple moving average of 43.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SEM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +13.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 108,627 shares at the price of $31.02 back on Jan 08. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 1,769,000 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $3,369,610 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 162,941 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 5,336,880 shares at $5,054,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.15. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 584.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.39. Total debt to assets is 61.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 554.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.