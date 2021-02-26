The Chart for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) went down by -9.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.61. The company’s stock price has collected -10.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ :PTVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.57, which is $3.73 above the current price. PTVE currently public float of 42.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTVE was 631.68K shares.

PTVE’s Market Performance

PTVE stocks went down by -10.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.55% and a quarterly performance of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.22% for PTVE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTVE reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PTVE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTVE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

PTVE Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE fell by -10.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. saw -18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTVE starting from Hugli Allen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hugli Allen now owns 25,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., valued at $159,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.