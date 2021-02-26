The Chart for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) went down by -12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $413.19. The company’s stock price has collected -13.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Ansys Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ :ANSS) Right Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for ANSYS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $368.09, which is $23.72 above the current price. ANSS currently public float of 85.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANSS was 403.08K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS stocks went down by -13.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of 7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for ANSYS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.12% for ANSS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $323 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ANSS Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $380.27. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Emswiler Shane, who sale 5,549 shares at the price of $392.69 back on Feb 19. After this action, Emswiler Shane now owns 24,563 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $2,179,024 using the latest closing price.

MAHONEY RICHARD S., the SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES & SUPPORT of ANSYS Inc., sale 3,224 shares at $409.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that MAHONEY RICHARD S. is holding 37,736 shares at $1,318,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.41 for the present operating margin

+88.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +29.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 17.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.98. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.