Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) went up by 49.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Sensus Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :SRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sensus Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.41, which is -$1.28 below the current price. SRTS currently public float of 11.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRTS was 46.59K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS stocks went down by -9.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.91% and a quarterly performance of 31.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Sensus Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.69% for SRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 85.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at 44.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.22 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.12. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.84. Total debt to assets is 3.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.