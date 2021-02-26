SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $328.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that SBA Communications Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ :SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,258.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for SBA Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $318.31, which is $71.28 above the current price. SBAC currently public float of 109.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBAC was 707.11K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.55% and a quarterly performance of -10.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for SBA Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for SBAC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $291, previously predicting the price at $365. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBAC, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

SBAC Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.34. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw -9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Krouse George R Jr, who sale 223 shares at the price of $314.52 back on Sep 09. After this action, Krouse George R Jr now owns 10,500 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $70,138 using the latest closing price.

COCROFT DUNCAN, the Director of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 2,202 shares at $314.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that COCROFT DUNCAN is holding 68,037 shares at $692,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.67 for the present operating margin

+40.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +7.30. The total capital return value is set at 2.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.09. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.