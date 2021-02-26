Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Just Got Our Attention

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Rogers Expands 5G to Over 170 Markets and Announces Smart City Initiative with Communitech to Support the Future Prosperity of our Communities

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE :RCI) Right Now?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCI is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.07, which is $9.95 above the current price. RCI currently public float of 352.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCI was 370.89K shares.

RCI’s Market Performance

RCI stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly performance of -3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Rogers Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for RCI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RCI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

RCI Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCI fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.24. In addition, Rogers Communications Inc. saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+23.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at +11.44. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.81. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), the company’s capital structure generated 222.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.95. Total debt to assets is 54.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.