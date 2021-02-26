Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AeroCentury Corp. (ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.04. The company’s stock price has collected 17.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/29/20 that AeroCentury shares soar more than 1,300% after NYSE America accepts company’s plan to remain listed

Is It Worth Investing in AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX :ACY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACY is at 3.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AeroCentury Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75. ACY currently public float of 1.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACY was 1.53M shares.

ACY’s Market Performance

ACY stocks went up by 17.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.24% and a quarterly performance of 428.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.34% for AeroCentury Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for ACY stocks with a simple moving average of 196.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACY stocks, with Taglich Brothers repeating the rating for ACY by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for ACY in the upcoming period, according to Taglich Brothers is $21.50 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2013.

ACY Trading at 36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.43%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +371.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACY rose by +17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +816.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, AeroCentury Corp. saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.99 for the present operating margin

+71.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroCentury Corp. stands at -38.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85. Equity return is now at value -414.20, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), the company’s capital structure generated 479.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.74. Total debt to assets is 74.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 479.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.