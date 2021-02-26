Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) Just Got Our Attention

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RLH, TDY, NAV, INFO, AJRD; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE :RLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLH is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Red Lion Hotels Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.50. RLH currently public float of 23.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLH was 258.90K shares.

RLH’s Market Performance

RLH stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.17% and a quarterly performance of 52.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.86% for Red Lion Hotels Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for RLH stocks with a simple moving average of 41.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RLH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLH reach a price target of $13.75, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for RLH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2017.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

RLH Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLH rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Red Lion Hotels Corporation saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.69 for the present operating margin

+19.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Lion Hotels Corporation stands at -16.65. The total capital return value is set at -2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.70. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.